PJ Harvey to Release Comeback New Single “A Child’s Question, August”

According to consequence.net artist PJ Harvey announced the release of a new song called “A Child’s Question, August.” The tune will be released on Wednesday, April 26 and the accompanying music video is directed by Steve Gullick.

Seven hours ago Harvey went on Twitter to share a clip of the upcoming music video for her latest single.

PJ Harvey’s new song ‘A Child’s Question, August’ is out this Wednesday April 26th. Pre-save here https://t.co/Tx8mfeO3nT Here’s a clip from the accompanying music video directed by #SteveGullick. pic.twitter.com/zym1cZgDuH — PJ Harvey (@PJHarveyUK) April 24, 2023

Previously the artist mentioned her intention is to release a new album this summer. Harvey‘s last full-length album, The Hope Six Demolition Project, was released in 2016.

During an interview with Rolling Stone last year Harvey talked about how she was inspired by “soundtrack writers” like Jonny Greenwood, Mica Levi, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Ryuichi Sakamoto, Thom Yorke’s work with The Smile, Anna von Hausswolff’s All Thoughts Fly and Bob Dylan’s 2020 effort Rough and Rowdy Ways.