PJ Harvey To Reissue Is This Desire Album And Demos On CD And Vinyl In January 2021

PJ Harvey has announced that a reissue of her fourth studio album Is This Desire will be released on vinyl January 29 via UMe/Island, alongside a separate demo compilation of tracks from the album. A demo of her song “Angelene” was also released, where she uses acoustic guitar strings while talking about a prostitute that hopes to find real love someday as she sees “men come and go.” Check out the tune below.

Is This Desire? was co-produced by Flood, Head and Harvey, and recorded in Somerset and London. It received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Performance of 1998 and featured her biggest U.K. hit single with “A Perfect Day Elise,”