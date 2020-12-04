PJ Harvey To Reissue Is This Desire Album And Demos On CD And Vinyl In January 2021

PJ Harvey has announced that a reissue of her fourth studio album Is This Desire will be released on vinyl January 29 via UMe/Island, alongside a separate demo compilation of tracks from the album. A demo of her song “Angelene” was also released, where she uses acoustic guitar strings while talking about a prostitute that hopes to find real love someday as she sees “men come and go.” Check out the tune below.
Is This Desire? was co-produced by Flood, Head and Harvey, and recorded in Somerset and London. It received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Performance of 1998 and featured her biggest U.K. hit single with “A Perfect Day Elise,”
Harvey reissued 1996’s Dance Hall at Louse Point earlier this year. Her documentary film A Dog Called Money, which followed the creation of her 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project, is having online screenings next week ahead of its wider North American digital release. The reissue will also serve as the follow up to her reissued 1992 album Dry, with demos included in the reissue.