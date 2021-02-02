Alicia Bognanno of Bully Covers “Dry” From PJ Harvey’s Debut Album

Home News Aaron Grech February 2nd, 2021 - 11:06 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Alicia Bognnano of Bully recently held a Q&A session in support of Sounds of Savings’ “Song That Found Me At The Right Time” series in support of mental health awareness and advocacy. During the appearance Bognanno played a cover of PJ Harvey’s “Dry,” the title-track from Harvey’s debut album. This take on “Dry” is relatively straightforward, with Bognnano bringing her nostalgic grunge-tinged influences onto the alternative rock classic.

“A lot of musicians, like myself, are sober and dealing with mental health,” Bognanno explained in a YouTube statement. “I think it’s 85 percent of artists, or something, struggle with mental health. I have a link on my fridge for a suicide prevention hotline because you never know when people are going to need that. And people aren’t really vocal about it, so that should be readily available at all times.”

Bognanno has been open with her mental health struggles and opened up about her experience with Bipolar disorder last summer. Her latest studio album SUGAREGG dealt with a few of these struggles, while continuing to refine Bully’s nostalgic 1990s-tinged alternative rock sound. This record also saw Bully work with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, who has worked with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Brian Wilson and Ezra Furman. Congleton’s work on the album was mentioned by Bognanno during her interview with mxdwn last year.

Last year Bognanno also debuted a number of covers, taking on Nirvana’s “About a Girl” and Orville Peck’s “Turn to Hate” in May. She also took on the Billy Bragg song “A New England” last September, which she greeted with an alt-rock twist.

