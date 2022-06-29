PJ Harvey Updates Fans About New Album: “I Feel Very Happy With It”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 29th, 2022 - 11:38 PM

The legendary alt-rock singer-songwriter PJ Harvey has given an update to fans about her latest upcoming album, likely to drop in 2023. NME has reported that the artist discussed this in an interview with Rolling Stone relating to her novel Orlam, released in late April.

In the interview, PJ Harvey explains that the album “took a long time to write to get right, but at least I feel very happy with it.” While the musician did not explicitly specify whether the album’s recording process is done, she did describe herself as “very pleased with it,” and suggested that the project will drop next summer.

Fans had previously speculated about the release of a new album after the artist posed images of herself recording in a studio on social media. See the images on Instagram below.

Harvey went on to note the types of music she has been listening to and has found influential, including Thom Yorke and Bob Dylan. She says about Dylan: “I find no greater pleasure than when I see an artist who I’ve admired all my life, doing their best work as their most recent work. I think, “Oh, wow.” That just fills me with such pleasure. And I felt that with Bob Dylan’s entire ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ album.”

PJ Harvey has recently concluded her project of offering new reissues of the classic material she has released over her multi-decade long career, including the Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea reissue and the reissue for Is This Desire.