PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos And Rarities For November 2022 Release, Shares “Dry (Demo)”, “Missed (Demo)” & “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name”

According to Consequence, PJ Harvey has announced a new box set entitled B-Sides, Demos And Rarities which is set to arrive on November 4 via UMe/Island. The new boxset includes a total of 59 songs, 14 of which have never been released before. It was mastered by engineer Jason Mitchell and was produced by John Parish, Harvey’s longtime colleague. The box set will be available in 6LP, 3CD and digital release and features previously unreleased material as well as unseen archive photography courtesy of Maria Mochnacz. She has also released three songs “Dry (Demo)”, “Missed (Demo)” & “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name.”

Speaking on the forthcoming release, Harvey offered, “To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me,” She continued, adding, “For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later. In fact some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve.

B-Sides, Demos And Rarities is the latest in a series of reissues made within the last few years. Thus far, she has reissued Rid Of Me, Is This Desire? and Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea. She also recently updated fans about her forthcoming new album which she is expected to release in Summer 2023, according to Consequence.

B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Tracklist

LP1 – Side A

1. Dry – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

2. Man-Size – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

3. Missed – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

LP1 – Side B

1. Highway 61 Revisited – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

2. Me Jane – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

3. Daddy

LP2 – Side A

1. Lying in the Sun

2. Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name

3. Darling Be There

4. Maniac

5. One Time Too Many

LP2 – Side B

1. Harder

2. Naked Cousin

3. Losing Ground

4. Who Will Love Me Now

5. Why D’ya Go to Cleveland (previously unreleased)

LP3 – Side A

1. Instrumental #1

2. The Northwood

3. The Bay

4. Sweeter Than Anything

5. Instrumental #3

6. The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go (4 Track Version)

7. Nina in Ecstasy 2

LP3 – Side B

1. Rebecca

2. Instrumental #2

3. This Wicked Tongue

4. Memphis

5. 30

LP4 – Side A

1. 66 Promises

2. As Close As This

3. My Own Private Revolution

4. Kick It to the Ground (4 Track)

LP4 – Side B

1. The Falling

2. The Phone Song

3. Bows & Arrows

4. Angel

5. Stone

LP5 – Side A

1. 97°

2. Dance

3. Cat on the Wall – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

4. You Come Through – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

5. Uh Huh Her – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

6. Evol – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

LP5 – Side B

1. Wait

2. Heaven

3. Liverpool Tide

4. The Big Guns Called Me Back Again

5. The Nightingale

6. Shaker Aamer

LP6 – Side A

1. Guilty – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

2. I’ll Be Waiting – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

3. Homo Sappy Blues – Demo (previously unreleased)

4. The Age of the Dollar – Demo (previously unreleased)

5. The Camp

LP6 – Side B

1. An Acre of Land

2. The Crowded Cell

3. The Sandman – Demo

4. The Moth – Demo

5. Red Right Hand