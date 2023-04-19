SBTRKT Releases New Single “L.F.O.” Featuring Sampha And George Riley

Home News Roy Lott April 19th, 2023 - 5:44 PM

SBTRKT shares the brand new single “L.F.O.” featuring Sampha and George Riley, unveiling more of the hotly anticipated forthcoming album The Rat Road, set for release on May 5 via AWAL.

“L.F.O.” sees SBTRKT enlist the help of longstanding collaborator Sampha and R&B singer George Riley. The duo’s vocal contributions are layered atop metamorphic synthesizers and sporadic injections of intricate drum work. The latest single is a full-circle moment for SBTRKT after reuniting with Sampha for the first time in seven years. “L.F.O.” deftly follows the release of the hypnagogic single “Days Go By” featuring Toro y Moi, “Waiting” with Teezo Touchdown and “Forward” featuring Leilah, which was first previewed in the video for Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” music video.

The group spoke on how the single came about, noting that there are over 70 different versions of the song. “L.F.O. began with me messing around with an analogue synth about 6 years ago – the track title stuck (L.F.O. – Low Frequency Oscillator demo 1).The opening chords became my breakthrough moment, which captured that feeling when chords and melodies feel like they float. Over the time since, I have probably past 70 different versions of this song!”