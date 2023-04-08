SBTRKT Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes April 8th, 2023 - 11:36 AM

Musician and producer SBTRKT has announced “on the rat road” summer 2023 tour. This tour is in support of SBTRKT’s first album in 7 years, The Rat Road, set to be released this May. The tour is currently only 4 dates long, beginning in London at Outernet on Thursday, May 25, and will be his first live show in 8 years.

SBTRKT will then make his way to the US to perform at Brooklyn Steel in New York City on Wednesday, June 7. At this time, the tour will then wrap up a week later in Los Angeles, California after two shows at El Roy on Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14. Find tickets and more information here. (Brooklyn Vegan)

“on the rat road” are as follows:

5/25 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

6/7 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

6/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey