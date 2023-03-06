SBTRKT Announces New Album ‘The Rat Road’ For May 2023 Release, Shares New Song “Waiting” Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2023 - 6:16 PM

Today artist SBTRKT has announces his third studio album The Rat Road will be released on May 5. Seven years in the making, the upcoming LP signifies a pivotal period of evolution for the producer. In light of the happy news, SBTRKT has shared the brand new track “Waiting” ft. Teezo Touchdown.

“Waiting” is drenched in reverb and hypnagogic synths. The new track features vocals from the hotly tipped Texas-based artist Touchdown, whose vocals deftly woven between SBTRKT’s melancholic chords and rising toward a crescendo of phasing drum patterns and glistening keys.

In the press release SBTRKT shares his thoughts about The Rat Road and “Waiting.”

“The Rat Road” is a play on the concept of “the rat race.” It’s partly based on my own challenging experiences within the music industry and life generally, though I realized the idea is not isolated from a much wider feeling of exhaustion—definitely true here in the UK with little sense of respite from ever increasing costs, decreasing opportunity, and a bold divide and conquer mentality. There is a juxtaposition in the record between determination and hopelessness.

The artist adds: “I’m always listening to and looking out for new music, and I came across a song of Teezo’s, “I’m just a fan,” on October 21. By serendipity, he was heading to London the next week, so we connected in person. In some ways—although personal to Teezo too—it perfectly summed up everything I had been going through.”

The Rat Road is set to be another daring chapter for SBTRKT. It features the previously released track, “FORWARD” ft. LEILAH,” which was first previewed in the video for Drake and 21 Savage‘s “Jimmy Cooks” music video.