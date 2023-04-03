SBTRKT Collabs with Toro y Moi For Elusive New Single “Days Go By”

Home News Jaden Johnson April 3rd, 2023 - 10:03 PM

English musician and producer, SBTRKT, releases new single, “Day Goes By”, alongside fellow producer, Toro Y Moi. This single is released in light of SBTRKT’s forthcoming album, The Rat Road. This came after his initial single, “Waiting”, featuring eclectic rapper, Teezo Touchdown. The Rat Road will be SBTRKT’s first album in 7 years as his last body of work, Save Yourself, was released in 2016.

Dazzling electro-pop records guided by its grimey bass and bright, dreamy synth passages create an experience like that of a night drive in a city beyond this millennium. The chorus reprising the lines “Oh how the days go by” as the listener is blasted with the catchy melody found between the 80s Synthwave drums, creating that feeling of everything flashing before one’s eyes. As song reaches its peak, it then abruptly stops and listeners are met with a slow, sensual trap-inspired outro with a reverbed rendition of the vocals seen earlier guiding the song to its eventual end. “Days Goes By” is a vision of the future and an introduction to the vivid, genre-bending universe SBTRKT will be creating on The Rat Road.

When speaking on the conception of “Days Goes By”, SBTRKT said, “I first met Chaz(Toro Y Moi) back in 2012 when we were both playing on a festival tour around Australia. It wasn’t until 2018 that I got around to saying ‘what’s up’ again and made a trip out to Oakland to hang and make some tunes. We reconnected a bunch more times over a couple of years”. Also revealing that he has been sitting on this track since the pandemic, sharing, “ I had to sit on the music for quite a while, but the timing feels right and I’m happy that it’s out in the world now!”.