SBTRKT Shares Soothing New Single “Forward” Feat. Leilah

The English electronic producer and musician SBTRKT has unveiled a new single entitled “Forward.” The track, featuring the singer Leilah, will be featured on the producer’s upcoming third full-length album, set to drop sometime in 2023.

Fans got their first taste of “Forward” on the music video for Drake’s single “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage. In the visual, originally released on October 22, the SBTRKT track was featured on the second half of the music video, taking the place of 21 Savage’s verse on the song. The then unidentified snippet of the track made many fans curious about whether the beat will be featured on Drake and 21 Savage’s collaboration album Her Loss, though the beat was never present on the album. Now, fans will be able to hear the mesmerizing two minute fifteen second track in full.

Speaking on the new song, SBTRKT notes that he was happy with how well the snippet of the track was recieved, explaining that “I’ve always viewed this song as more of an album track than what I might consider a single, so it’s great to see that it has resonated so widely.” Listen to the full version of “Forward,” as well as the snippet on “Jimmy Cooks” below.

SBTRKT’s upcoming third album will follow his 2016 compilation Save Yourself. The English musician was recently featured on Santigold’s single “Shake.”