Maynard James Keenan Reveals Two Puscifer Pay-Per-Views Coming Near Halloween Performing Entire Conditions Of My Parole & V Is For Vagina Albums

In a recent interview with multi-instrumentalist and music producer Rick Beaton, Maynard James Keenan revealed that Puscifer has two pay-per-view concert films arriving around Halloween in which Conditions Of My Parole and V Is For Vagina have been performed in their entirety. Further information about the releases including exact arrival dates and platform availability have yet to be formally announced.

During the interview, Keenan explained that “During covid, we shot four pay-per-views, two of which are coming out this fall. We’ve got Conditions Of My Parole the whole start to finish… we’ve got a whole set of what we’re calling V Is For Versatile, its the Vagina era of music completely revamped.”

Puscifer recently announced the addition of a fall 2022 leg to their North American tour dates. The new dates will begin with a kickoff show in San Francisco, California at The Warfield on October 13. The band will take a short trip to Reno, Nevada then continue playing in California, hitting Paso Robles and Escondido before traveling through Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C and New Jersey. The group will then visit Montreal, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario in Canada before heading back to the U.S. They will continue touring with concerts in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri and Oklahoma before ending their trekk with a show in Prescott, Arizona at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center on November 22.

The band’s previous summer 2022 tour dates featured Moodie Black as the support as well as Billy Howerdel as the opener for a pair of shows. This time around, mxdwn’s Best New Artist of 2018, Night Club will be coming along for the trek.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat