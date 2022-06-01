TOOL Play “Stinkfist” with Tour Opener’s Brass Against

Home News Megan Mandatta June 1st, 2022 - 8:36 PM

Brass Against opened for Tool throughout the duration of its European, U.K. Tour and “Stinkfist”. Revolver Magazine says, “the band’s set consisted of brass-ified covers of classic heavy rock and metal songs.”

Adam Jones, Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor of Tool performed Ænima alongside Bass Against on May 24 with the performance available now on Twitter. The upbeat performance accompanied by a live band with multiple instruments is something special.

The combined forces of Tool and Brass Against playing “Stinkfist” accompanied by the added lights and high-energy artists were surely fun for audiences to see. Brass Against is known for its odd performances including one of the lead singers urinating on one of the audience members’ faces (with consent).

Stinkfist w/ Adam, Justin and Danny in Budapest @Tool pic.twitter.com/S3M4Zs81tp — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) May 31, 2022

Photo Credit: Marv Watson