mxdwn Music

Menu

Primus Perform ‘South Park’ Theme With Trey Parker & Matt Stone At 25th Anniversary Show

August 13th, 2022 - 10:00 AM

Primus Perform ‘South Park’ Theme With Trey Parker & Matt Stone At 25th Anniversary Show

On Tuesday, August 9th, Comedy Central’s South Park celebrated 25 years with a rowdy concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The concert was headlined by alt-rock band Ween, who appeared in season two, and funk-metal band Primus, who famously wrote and recorded the theme song of the show.

It was only natural that Les Claypool and his band play said theme song, joined by South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The duo also relayed the funny behind-the-scenes story of the song, as shown in the video below. (Revolver)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.