Coachella Fined $117,000 for Breaking City Curfew All Three Nights

Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2023 - 8:41 PM

According to pitchfork.com Coachella has been fined $117,000 for breaking curfew violations in Indio, California. The festival was supposed to end by midnight Pacific on Sunday night but Frank Ocean’s headlining performance went over by 25 minutes. Plus Coachella also broke the 1:00 a.m. Pacific curfew on Friday and Saturday by 25 minutes and 22 minutes.

The fines are part of an agreement between the city of Indio and Goldenvoice which took place in 2013. In the agreement document, it outlines that going five minutes past curfew will result in a daily fine of $20,000.

Every minute after five minutes costs $1,000 per minute. The fines go toward Indio’s General Fund, which is used for operating costs, public works and the police and fire departments.

Ocean’s headlining set last Sunday began nearly an hour later than scheduled. The singer performed reworked versions of songs from his catalog, deep cuts and a few covers.

Stemming from the main stage was a catwalk and circular platform at its end but the artist stayed on the main stage, primarily singing atop a stool and walking back to mingle with his live band. Sources have indicated that Ocean injured his ankle earlier in the week and was ordered by doctors to modify his stage production.

Weeknd Two of Coachella will be underway this Friday at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.