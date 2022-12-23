Frank Ocean Restocks Blonde Vinyl For First Time In 6 Years

Home News Trisha Valdez December 23rd, 2022 - 3:34 PM

American singer-songwriter, Frank Ocean has good news for his fans this holiday season. After years of being sold out, Ocean has finally restocked his album Blonde on vinyl.

Saturday, December 17 Ocean went to his Instagram pointing fans to his website where they would be able to find T-shirts, posters and vinyl copies of his 2016 album Blonde.

According to Pitchfork, “The 2xLP Blonde gatefold includes a lyric insert and poster, in addition to the record itself. Posters and T-shirts feature a stylized photo of Ocean sitting at a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with the logos for his Blonded Radio show and with actor of Succession, Jeremy Strong.”

Blonde has been one of Ocean’s most difficult records to obtain on vinyl. Ocean did however sell a limited number of albums on vinyl as part of an exclusive Black Friday sale in 2016.

According to Pitchfork, “Some fans who bought the album reported experiencing significant shipping delays at the time.” Thankfully Ocean has released more vinyls for this holiday season.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara