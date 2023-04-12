SZA Announces Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Dita Dimone April 12th, 2023 - 5:28 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

This summer and fall, SZA will take her glittering “S.O.S.” tour to Europe before returning to North America, the singer revealed on Wednesday. The tour, which is in support of her current smash album of the same name, will first include 10 gigs in Europe with highly regarded British singer Raye on support, before heading back to North America for an additional 23 performances. Stereogrum broke the news about the set of shows taking place on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Live Nation-produced tour’s European leg begins on June 1 at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and travels to Paris, Berlin, London, and other cities before coming to an end on June 21 at 3Arena in Dublin. Returning to North America, the S.O.S. Tour will begin on September 20 in Miami at the Kaseya Center and make stops in Brooklyn, Houston, and Los Angeles.

SZA is a distinct force in contemporary R&B, known for a vulnerable and casually poetic songwriting style and a voice conveying a multitude of emotions with subtle twists and turns. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, she established herself with a trio of spaced-out EPs and stellar collaborations with global superstars like Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna among others. Don’t miss one of the hottest acts of modern music.

EUROPEAN TICKETS: Local presales begin on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 am local time. General on-sale takes place on Friday, April 14 at 12pm Local Time on szasos.com

.NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available for presale on Thursday, April 13 at 10 am local time. General on sale for The S.O.S. Tour begins Friday, April 14 at 12pm Local Time on szasos.com

.

THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*

Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*

Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^