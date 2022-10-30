Butcher Babies Give Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” A Heavy Metal Makeover In New Cover & Video

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 30th, 2022 - 8:09 PM

Butcher Babies vocalists Carla Harvey and Heidi Shepherd are celebrating their friendship with their heavy metal cover of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s song “Best Friend,” released just a few days ago on October 28. In their reminiscence, the Butcher Babies have “proved that a strong friendship can and will withstand all…When I [Heidi Shepherd] first heard this song by Saweetie and Doja Cat, I knew that we needed to be the ones to bring this into the metal world. With our unbreakable bond, Carla and I just grow stronger each time we play this to a live audience. It’s a true anthem of female power, screaming, ‘we are stronger together.’ I am truly honored to scream this song along with my best friend.”

Harvey shared this same sentiment as she went on to say, “In a world where women are often pitted against each other, we instead chose to celebrate each other and grow together. The song ‘Best Friend’ is the perfect anthem to describe our relationship; as soon as we heard the Saweetie and Doja Cat original, we knew we were the only band that could cover it…it was written for us!”

Compared to Saweetie and Doja Cat’s original, Butcher Babies is more aggressive and expounds the feministic power anthem to an extent that the original does not come even close to. With strong, harsh vocals that are alluring in a way quite opposite from the sultry, luxurious seductiveness emitting from the original, the Butcher Babies advocate for a type of female power that does not resort to traditional pure feminine eroticism.

Along with the release of the cover, Butcher Babies have also shared an official music video for the song in which the duo heads to a strip club donning heavy metal face paint as they dance around a pole.

Check out the video below!

Listen to Butcher Babies’ song “It’s Killin’ Time, Baby” featuring Escape the Fate’s Craig Mabbit. The Butcher Babies also created a song called “Last Dance” in which they reminisce on their old college memories.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela