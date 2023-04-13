Brad Paisley Visits Ukrainian President Zelensky with Joe Manchin and Performs in Kyiv Public Square

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Bonnie Tilley

According to stereogum.com country artist Brad Paisley became a part of a bipartisan trip to Ukraine with Democratic senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia. During a news conference in Kyiv’s Mikhailovsky Square, Paisley performed an acoustic version of his single “Same Here” and a Ukrainian-language folk song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

“Same Here, from St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Emotional experience seeing all this first hand. So much more to share.”

Paisley took pictures with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who appears as a spoken-word guest on the “Same Here” recording. As reported by Variety, it was the first in-person meeting between the two of them.

Also the country star has been an ambassador for Ukraine’s United24 fundraising campaign and on another note, during their visit Manchin and Paisley gave Zelensky a University Of West Virginia ball cap.

During the press conference Paisley shares his thoughts about his visit in Kyiv.

“It’s an emotional experience seeing all of this firsthand. For me looking around this city and being here for the first time, I’m absolutely struck by the resilience of life and the beautiful nature of the way this city is trying to thrive in the middle of conflict. And also trying to be as free as they can be in this hard time. I think as an American, it is one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen, and I’m absolutely honored to be here.”