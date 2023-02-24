Brad Paisley Pens New Song “Same Here” Featuring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Mark One Year Since Russia Invaded Ukraine

Home News Gracie Chunes February 24th, 2023 - 1:29 PM

On Thursday, February 23, Brad Paisley announced a new song on Instagram. The song, titled “Same Here,” features the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Check out the song below.

Paisley released the song on the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion on Ukraine. In his Instagram post, Paisley shared: “On this one year anniversary of the invasion, I’m reminded of the ways we are all so similar.”

The new song talks of the struggle of solving world problems and how there are problems all over the world. Before the last verse, President Zelenskyy has a conversation with Paisley over the phone: “Hi, Brad / Hello, Mr. President / Hi, glad to see you

– What’s “Same here” in Ukrainian? / ‘Так само’. We speak different languages in our life. Yes, but I think we appreciate the same things – children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people. The biggest treasure we have. And friends. And we’re proud of our army who defends our freedom and will defend our lives.”

The song is the first featured on Paisley’s newest upcoming project. Stay up to date with Paisley and his new music via his social medias.

Stream “Same Here” here.