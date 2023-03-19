De La Soul’s Maseo and Posdnuous Honor Trugoy The Dove, Perform With The Roots

Home News Roy Lott March 19th, 2023 - 10:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

De La Soul’s last surviving members Maseo and Posdnuos made a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The two sat with Jimmy to talk about the much-anticipated news of their discography now on all streaming platforms. It took the group nearly 15 years to get their catalog to be available on streaming platforms. They then spoke about their earlier days when their debut album came out and what that experience was like. They also discussed the tragic death of Trugoy the Dove. Maseo then led the audience in a “Thank you, Dave” cheer at the end of their interview before performing “Stakes Is High” with the Roots. Check out the full interview below.

All six of their albums 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump and AOI: Bionix are now available.

Gorillaz’s lead singer Damon Albarn recently went on social media and posted a brief solo piano performance in tribute to the late founding member.