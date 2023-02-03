Evanescences’ Amy Lee Sings “Bring Me To Life” and Cover The Beatles’ “Across The Universe” at Vatican Concert

Home News Gracie Chunes February 3rd, 2023 - 8:04 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

On Saturday, December 17, Evanescence singer Amy Lee had the honor of performing at the Vatican’s annual “Concerto Di Natale” as part of Pope Francis’s Christmas celebrations. Taking place at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome, Italy, Lee performed her band’s biggest hit “Bring Me To Life,” as well as a cover to the Beatles’ “Across The Universe.”

Lee was accompanied by the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema, conducted by Maestro Adriano Pennino. Lee became involved with the concert after she partook in a songwriting session with with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, at Bocelli’s estate in Tuscany. Lee has described the night as an “unforgettable experience” reports the Arkansas Daily Gazette.

Lee performed alongside several other artists including AKA7even, who released 6 singles in 2022, Italian actress, singer and television personality Cristina D’Avena, Darin, who released is latest EP in December 2022, Italian singer songwriter Fiorella Mannoia and alternative jazz musician Jimmy Sax. (Revolver)