Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Joins Journey for Mashup of “Enter Sandman” and “Wheel in the Sky” Onstage

Cait Stoddard October 11th, 2022 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Fans of heavy metal and rock music should be rejoicing right now because Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett joined Journey for a live mash up performance of “Wheel in the Sky” and “Enter Sandman.” The guitarist performed on stage with Journey during the October 6 show in Honolulu. Hammett performed with Journey’s guitarist Neal Schon on “Wheel in the Sky” before transitioning to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

A couple of minutes into the performance fans began to cheer when they heard the iconic guitar riffs to the classic Metallica tune. Also Journey‘s singer Arnel Pineda performed some of the lyrics to “Enter Sandman” before switching back to “Wheel in the Sky.”

The Honolulu show ended Journey’s touring for this year but the band does have a bunch of North American dates scheduled for March and April 2023. As for Metallica, they have a few more shows on hand for this year. The first performance is a tribute show to late Megaforce Records founders Jonny and Martha Zazula which will be taking place on November 6 in Hollywood, Florida. The second show is the band’s annual Helping Hands concert that benefits the All Within My Hands Foundation. The performance is on December 16 in Los Angeles.