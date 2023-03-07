Angel Olsen Announces New EP Forever Means for April 2023 Release and Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Nothing’s Free”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2023 - 11:46 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to pitchfork.com today artist Angel Olsen has announced her new EP Forever Means will be released on April 14 by Jagjaguwar and consists of four previously unreleased songs from the artist‘s Big Time sessions.

Forever Means was co-produced by Olsen and Jonathan Wilson, who also mixed the EP. The duo also worked together on Big Time.

In light of the happy news, the artist has released the lead single “Nothing’s Free” along with a lyric video. In the article Olsen discusses the meaning behind her latest tune.

“Nothing’s Free’ is a song about “that point when self-denial breaks, and you notice how long you’ve been restraining who you are. It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time, but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.”

Forever Means Tracklist

1. Nothing’s Free

2. Forever Means

3. Time Bandits

4. Holding On