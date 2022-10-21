Tracii Guns Says John 5 Would Be Great Choice To Replace Mick Mars In Motley Crue

Home News Trisha Valdez October 21st, 2022 - 5:51 PM

Motley Crue is a rock band that was created by the help of Mick Mars, lead guitarist. Mars has gotten older reaching the age of 71 and has been struggling with chronic health conditions for years. A replacement has been talked about and John 5 is the top pick.

The rumors have been going around and Tracii Guns, member of the L.A. Guns went to Facebook to post his opinion. “I have got a ton of messages about the rumor of Mick leaving MÖTLEY and what my opinion is if John 5 replaces him. First of all, it’s a rumor and who knows? But, if it’s time for Mick to tap out then that’s his business. John 5 in my opinion is a great choice if the rumor is true.”

Guns stated his opinion, and this had fans excited however John 5 has dismissed the rumor of him touring with CRÜE. According to source, “After a fan commented on an old photo of Mars and John 5 on the latter’s Instagram and asked whether the guitarist was going to join CRÜE on the road, to which John 5 replied, in a now deleted comment: ‘No, just a rumor.'”

The L.A. Guns axeman made a comment in response to the rumor and it was allegedly confirmed that John 5 will be stepping in for Mars in the 2023 CRÜE's reunion tour.