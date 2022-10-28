John 5 Officially Joins Motley Crue Following Mick Mars’ Retirement

Home News Gracie Chunes October 28th, 2022 - 1:49 PM

On Thursday, October 27, heavy metal band Mötley Crüe released an official statement regarding the retirement of guitarist Mick Mars. Mars will replaced by guitarist John 5.

The band states: “While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

To say “enough is enough” is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honor his musical legacy.

We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We’ll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!”

The message was signed by members Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil.

Mötley Crüe will be on tour with Def Leppard in 2023. Find more information and tickets here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz