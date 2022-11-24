Mötley Crüe Announce Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 Vinyl Box Set for February 2023 Release

Home News Karan Singh November 24th, 2022 - 2:57 PM

Mötley Crüe has enjoyed a great deal of success this past year, having played to over a million fans over the duration of the highly successful Stadium Tour with Def Leppard. In keeping the momentum alive, the bad boys of rock ‘n’ roll have now announced the release of a limited edition box set via BMG, Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989. This package will feature the group’s first five albums pressed on colored vinyl records: Too Fast For Love, Shout At The Devil, Theatre Of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls and Dr. Feelgood. Each of these albums went platinum.

Too Fast For Love (1981): Their debut studio hit No. 77 on the Billboard 200 and ranks No. 22 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time list. Notable tracks include “Live Wire,” “Take Me To The Top” and ”Public Enemy #1.”

Shout At The Devil (1983): Crüe’s sophomore record debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and is now certified four times platinum. Notable tracks include “Looks That Kill,” “Shout At The Devil” and “Too Young To Fall In Love.”

Theatre Of Pain (1985): Constantly moving up the charts, this album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and is certified four times platinum. Notable tracks include “Home Sweet Home” and “Smokin’ In The Boys Room.”

Girls, Girls, Girls (1987): Inching so close to the grand prize that it was practically within arm’s reach, the group’s fourth LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and is certified four times platinum. Notable tracks include “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Wild Side” and “Bad Boy Boogie.”

Dr. Feelgood (1989): This was the one. With 6 million copies sold worldwide, this album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the charts for a total of 109 weeks. Notable tracks include “Dr. Feelgood,” “Without You,” “Kickstart My Heart” and “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away).”

Crüe and Def Leppard will begin touring together again next year for the World Tour, covering Latin America, the UK and Europe.