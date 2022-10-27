Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars Retires From Touring

Home News Karan Singh October 27th, 2022 - 11:30 AM

Soon after the announcement of the World Tour with co-headliners Def Leppard going global in 2023, Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has said that he will no longer perform or hit the road with the band. He will, however, remain a member of the group and contribute creatively to their studio material.

The following is a statement from Mars’s representatives: “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.),he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.” (Blabbermouth)

In 2013, Crüe vocalist Vince Neil cited Mars’s struggles with Ankylosing Spondylitis, a form of chronic arthritis, as one of the reasons behind the band’s retirement two years later. “It’s just time,” Neil said. “Mick’s health is not that good, and touring is tough on him. I’m sure in five, 10 years’ time, we’ll probably do something together again, but it’s not gonna be like a KISS farewell to the farewell to the farewell tour. We’re not gonna be like that.”

Drummer Tommy Lee also shared his thoughts on the situation in a conversation with Canadian house producer Deadmau5: “Our guitar player, Mick, he has a spinal disease that’s slowly fusing his vertebrae together. It’s one of those things that’s treatable, but not curable. So it’s just progressively getting really worse and it’s painful for him, so he doesn’t wanna tour much longer. I can’t say I blame him… The last thing we ever wanna do is go out running on two cylinders with some hired guy playing guitar; that’s just wack. So we wanna go out with one big hurrah with the original guys and be done with it.”

Funnily enough, Mars made a contrasting claim in a 2013 tweet: “Once again, any rumors regarding a farewell tour due to ‘my poor health is BS,” he wrote. “I am doing fine, my AS has never kept me from touring.” He added: “Thank all of you for knowing the truth… When I’m done touring, you’ll hear it from me.”

The guitarist first spoke about his condition in Crüe’s 2001 biography, The Dirt: “My hips started hurting so bad every time I turned my body that it felt like someone was igniting fireworks in my bones. I didn’t have enough money to see a doctor, so I just kept hoping that I could do what I usually do: will it away, through the power of my mind. But it kept getting worse. Then, one afternoon while doing my laundry. I started having trouble breathing. At first, it felt like someone had plunged a knife into my back. But as the weeks passed, the pain kept moving around my back. Next, my stomach started burning, and I worried that my whole body was about to fall apart. I thought that there was a hole in my stomach, and acids were leaking out and destroying my bones and organs. I’d grab hold of doorknobs, anchor my legs into the ground, and pull with my hands to stretch my back and ease the pressure out.”

In 2008, he told Metal Sludge about his worsening condition: “Nowadays, it’s not so bad, but back then when I was high on all that stuff and MÖTLEYwere having a break, I knew if I didn’t stop, I was gonna die. In the end, I had to go to a neuro-psychiatrist to straighten me up, and he said to me, ‘Just hold the guitar for an hour a day — don’t play it, just hold it.’ It was pretty bizarre but I got through it, and in the end, I think I’m actually a better player because of it.”