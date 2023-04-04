Tyler, the Creator Flaunts Luxury In New Video for “Hot Wind Blows”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to pitchfork.com artist Tyler, the Creator has share new video for the track “Hot Wind Blows” and the video follows the four other videos the rapper has recently released.

As a whole, the music for “Hot Wind Blows” is rather catchy by how the slow and rhythmic beats contributes to the feeling of getting away from the negativity life brings and in the music video, Tyler, the Creator finds his positivity within the hot atmosphere.

Previously Tyler, the Creator announced Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which is an expansion to his 2021 Grammy-winning album just a couple days before its release on March 31.

The rapper first shared the single “Dogtooth” with a video followed by “Sorry Not Sorry.” After The Estate Sale’s release, Tyler, the Creator helped with the video campaign for “Wharf Talk” and “Heaven to Me,” with A$AP Rocky joining him.