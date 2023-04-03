Tyler, the Creator Shares Chill Video for Song “Heaven To Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2023 - 5:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com artist Tyler, the Creator has released a video for the song “Heaven To Me.” The tune follows the release of the previous songs “Dogtooth,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and “Wharf Talk.”

As a whole, “Heaven To Me” has a completely different vibe from the pervious released songs by how the instrumentation fills the atmosphere relaxing sound while Tyler, the Creator uses his talented and smooth rap skills to express what he is feeling musically.

The music video shows Tyler, the Creator being comfortable in his house while performing and in someways it does seem like the rapper is in heaven by how he feels happy and free from the constant negativity that is lingering outside.

“Heaven To Me” is a mind dazzling composition which proves how Tyler, the Creator is not afraid to spice things up by creating mellow and insightful music that can influence people to search for their own heaven.

Last week Tyler, the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which is a deluxe update of his 2021 Grammy winning LP. The new album includes several tracks that the artist made during his Call Me If You Get Lost sessions.