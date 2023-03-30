Tyler, The Creator Reflects On His Past With New Single “Sorry, Not Sorry”

Home News Roy Lott March 30th, 2023 - 8:33 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, the Creator released his latest single called “Sorry Not Sorry.” The song is to make up for all of the apologies that the rapper did not say. He starts the song wit apologizing to his close friends and family and progresses to him speaking about the backlash he has faced about his personal life. The single also comes with a self-directed music video from him, where it begins with a red velvet curtain opening to different versions of Tyler that reference his previous albums. Check it out below.

The track will be featured on the CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale, the deluxe edition of the 2021 album “Call me If You Get Lost.” It is out this Friday, March 31, along with the previously released single “DOGTOOTH” which was also released this week. The album made history as it set a record for the largest vinyl sales week for any hip-hop record ever. It went on to win the “Best Rap Album” at the 2022 Grammy Awards.