Tyler, the Creator Announces Collection Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale for March 2023 Release and Shares New Single ”Dogtooth”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to pitchfork.com artist Tyler, The Creator announced the upcoming deluxe edition Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale will be released this Friday by Columbia Records.

The original album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and continued on to be celebrated as one of 2021’s best albums which earned Tyler his second Grammy for Best Rap Album.

To help spread the joy about the upcoming deluxe edition album, Tyler went on on Twitter to tell his fans about the meaning behind Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.

“Call me if you get lost was the first album I made with alot of songs that didnt make the final cut. Some of these songs I really love and knew they would never see the light of day, so ive decided to put a few of them out.”

In light of the happy news, the rapper has shared his new single “Dogtooth” which is written, produced and performed by Tyler. The music video is directed by Tyler Okonma.

As a whole, “DogTooth” is a three minute long composition which consists of heavy and catchy beats that matches the pace Tyler is rapping on plus his rapping style is wonderful by how sincere Tyler’s voice sounds while performing.

The music video is rather interesting because the rapper is switching back and forth to a construction backdrop, where he takes a Rolls Royce for a spin and a background where Tyler dresses up to walk a herd of dogs.

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is available for pre-order now on CD and on a limited edition 3LP Geneva Blue-colored vinyl at callmeifyougetlost.com.

Both deluxe editions arrive with a 28-page booklet and feature the original album plus new tracks. Additionally, vinyl for the original edition of Call Me If You Get Lost has been restocked and is also available now on callmeifyougetlost.com.