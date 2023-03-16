Feist Releases Contemplative New Single “Borrow Trouble” From New Album, Multitudes

Home News Dita Dimone March 16th, 2023 - 1:20 AM

Exciting news, folks! Feist, the celebrated artist, has just released a brand-new hit single called “Borrow Trouble” from her much-awaited upcoming album, Multitudes. out on April 14th! It comes with a music video co-directed by Mary Rozzi, Colby Richardson, Heather Goodchild, and Leslie Feist.

Next month, the artist will release her first new album in six years. The new production features songs that were written simultaneously during the development of the live show and performed throughout previous years. The singer recently announced the coming of a new album and shared three songs. The Canadian musician now returns with a fourth, “Borrow Trouble.”

In a recent statement, Feist exclaimed that the song caused quite a bit of trouble during its production phase. “Borrow Trouble caused some trouble in trying to finish the recording,” Feist says “It began as a contemplative acoustic morality tale and shape shifted itself into the sound of trouble itself.”

According to the artist, she initially intended it to be a mellow acoustic piece with a moral lesson, but it ended up transforming into the epitome of chaos and trouble itself. It’s a beautiful mess that defies explanation, and it captures the emotions that we all feel deep down inside.

Watch the visual below.

In 1999 Leslie Feist, the Canadian indie-rock musician, captured everyone’s ears with a silky pop sound and an innovative approach to music. The creator of the mega-hit song “1234” was due to having a little help from her friends. During the final phase of the song’s production, filmmaker Mike Mills encouraged her to make a bold move and play drums herself, specifically because she was not a drummer. Amir Yaghmai provided the drony violin arrangements. Charles Spearin inadvertently created the song’s chorus. ‘Yah but what does borrowing trouble mean?’ he asked Feist, who in turn replied: “It’s an expression from the old days,” which became the chorus. Tour dates coming soon.