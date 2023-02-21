Mariposa Folk Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Tegan and Sara, Feist, KT Tunstall and More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 21st, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Today the Mariposa Folk Festival have announced this years line up which features the headliners Tegan and Sara, Feist, KT Tunstall and more. The event will take place on July 7-9 at Tudhope Park Ontario.

Other performances by Rufus Wainwright, The Wood Brothers, Rural Alberta Advantage Wild Rivers, Judy Collins, Son Little, Matt Andersen & the Big Bottle of Joy, Jeremy Dutcher, A Sharon, Lois & Bram Singalong with Sharon and many more.

The Mountain, Lindy, Martha Wainwright, Morgan Toney, Okan, PIQSIQ, Sister Ray, Spencer Burton, The Trials of Cato, The Vaudevillian, The Weather station, Tim Baker and more will be performing as well.

According to www.mariposafolk.com the Mariposa Folk Festival was first held in Orillia in 1961 where it later moved to Toronto and other sites in Ontario until returning to Orillia in 2000. The 3-day Festival is a family-friendly celebration of song, story, dance and craft in the setting of Tudhope Park.

More than 50 artists appear on stages throughout the park including a pub stage and outstanding evening main stage performances. Special areas for children’s activities, artisans and food vendors make Mariposa a magical experience for people of all ages.

For information about tickets visit www.mariposa.frontgatetickets.com

