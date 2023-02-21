Feist Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “In Lightning”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 21st, 2023 - 12:01 PM

According to pitchfork.com today Feist will start a North American tour in support of her upcoming album Multitudes. The spring trek starts off in Madison before stopping in Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Nashville.

In light of the happy news Feist also shared a new video for the song “In Lightning,” which is a cut from the artists’s upcoming album Multitudes. Feist co-directed the visualizer with Sara Melvin and Julia Hendrickson. While listening to the lovely music, Feist’s high energy can be felt as she sings and wails out the lyrics in pure passion. Also the sound of the guitars, drums and synths brings more of a sentimental feeling by how each instrument blends in with the singer‘s elegant voice.

Multitudes is the first album from the singer-songwriter in six years, where it follows 2017’s Pleasure. Feist announced the new record on Valentine’s Day, sharing “In Lightning,” “Hiding Out in the Open,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To” from the project. Multitudes will be released on April 14.

Feist Multitudes Spring Tour 2023 Dates