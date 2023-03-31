Former Iron Maiden Singer Blaze Bayley to Undergo Triple Heart Bypass Surgery

Home News Gracie Chunes March 31st, 2023 - 7:48 PM

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley is set to undergo triple heart bypass surgery following his recent heart attack. The surgery is intended to improve blood flow to the heart using blood vessels taken from another area of the body to bypass the damaged arteries. Bayley suffered a heart attack on Sunday, March 25, resulting in the postponement of his shows set for March and April.

On Wednesday, March 29, Bayley’s management and concert bookers Mark and Christopher Apppleton shared a statement on social media.