Former Iron Maiden Singer Blaze Bayley to Undergo Triple Heart Bypass Surgery

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley is set to undergo triple heart bypass surgery following his recent heart attack. The surgery is intended to improve blood flow to the heart using blood vessels taken from another area of the body to bypass the damaged arteries. Bayley suffered a heart attack on Sunday, March 25, resulting in the postponement of his shows set for March and April.
On Wednesday, March 29, Bayley’s management and concert bookers Mark and Christopher Apppleton shared a statement on social media.
As soon as hospital capacity allows, Bayley will undergo the surgery and is expected to have a long recovery following. Impacts of the tour will shared once discussion has been had with the venues and promoters. Follow Bayley on social media to stay up to date on his tour and condition. (Blabbermouth)