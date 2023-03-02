Metallica Share New Song And Music Video For “If Darkness Had A Son”

Home News Roy Lott March 2nd, 2023 - 12:43 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Metallica has shared the latest single from their upcoming album, 72 Seasons. “If Darkness Had a Son,” arrives with a moody music video directed by Tim Saccenti, who has done the music videos for their previously released tracks “Screaming Suicide” and “Lux Æterna.” Watch the clip for “If Darkness Had a Son” below.

The rock band announced 72 Seasons back in November. The 12-track LP marks Metallica’s first full-length in six years, following Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. 72 Seasons was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield, and Lars Ulrich. It arrives April 14. Metallica will also kick off their massive M72 world tour that kicks of on April 27 in Amsterdam. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.