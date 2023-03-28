Slipknot Show Halted Due to a Fan Climbing to the Top of Giant Speaker Tower

Home News Cait Stoddard March 28th, 2023 - 7:48 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to consequence.net during a performance at Knotfest Australian last Friday, metal band Slipknot had to pause their set when a fan scaled a huge speaker tower.

Multiple people went on social media to posted footage of the performance where the climber sat on a very tall speaker tower which faced the stage.

The man remained on the speaker tower during several songs, which caused the crowd to both cheers and shout out encouragement. Slipknot performed “The Heretic Anthem” before festival organizers directed the fan to come down from the speaker tower.

When the fan reached the ground he was swarmed by security guards and shortly after security took the man away, Slipknot returned to the stage and frontman Corey Taylor commented on the situation by praising the band’s Australian fans.

Apparently there is copycat who performed the same incident during Slipknot’s Knotfest performance two days later in Brisbane.

