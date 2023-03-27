Skindred Drops Out of This World New Single & Video for “Set Fazers”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 27th, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today metal band Skindred have returned with the song “Set Fazers,” which is second single to be taken from the band’s upcoming album Smile.

In the press release lead singer Benji Webbe states, “Star date 22.3.23: With this song we’re going boldly going where no ragga-metal has gone before. We come in peace, L.O.V.E and unity, to bring Skindred’s outergalactic sound-system to the infinite expanse of the cosmos.”

In the music video of “Set Fazers” the band are being hunted down on the streets of London and ‘fazered’ by a giggling purple assassin. The video also features social media star Shin and Skindred invited the TikTok star to bring his moves on “Set Fazers.”

In the press release Skindred drummer Arya Goggin explains the concept in the “Set Fazers” music video,

“The idea with the ‘Set Fazers’ video was to make a Sci Fi meets Dancehall epic! Through TikTok we met an amazing dancer called Shin and he’s added his unique style to the video too. We had so much fun filming it and can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Both “Set Fazers” and “Gimme That Boom” will be igniting moshpits and stages in coming months as Skindred headline both Takedown and Dominion Festivals in the UK before heading out on a massive arena run as special guests for KISS on their much-anticipated farewell tour.

Also the band will be bringing their unparalleled live set to the main stages of 2000 Trees and Maid Of Stone Festivals in the UK, plus appearances at various European festivals this summer.