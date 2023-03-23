mxdwn Music

Skindred Reveal Crazy New Single “Struggle”

March 23rd, 2023 - 6:51 PM

Skindred Reveal Crazy New Single “Struggle”

Skindred just shared the lyric video for their previously unreleased track “Struggle”. This track is featured on the upcoming re-release of their album “Roots Rock Riot,” due out this April 23rd. The new video is a departure from their usual sound. The acoustic and alluring track mirrors humanity’s hardships and resilience and showcases their versatility and boldness.

For the band, this is a creative and captivating showcase the thereof raw talent Drummer Arya Goggin comments, “‘Struggle’, conveys a message of hope when you’re in the battle for love. We have all been there and sometimes we win and sometimes we lose,” she says candidly. “‘Struggle’ is about keeping on with the fight as it will be worth it in the end. Life is sometimes a struggle and this year it has really highlighted that. To me, it’s as important today as it was when we wrote it over 15 years ago.”

The Welsh reggae metal outfit that fuses metal, alternative rock, and ragga was formed in 1998 and is known for its innovative way of combining genres like hardcore punk, reggae, dancehall, jungle, and hip hop.

