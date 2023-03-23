Skindred Reveal Crazy New Single “Struggle”

Stream:
Skindred September/October 2021 Showtime Tour Dates (tickets):
Thu 23rd – Cambridge, Junction
Fri 24th – Oxford, Academy
Sat 25th – Northampton, Roadmenders
Thu 30th – Leeds, Academy
Fri 1st – Birmingham, Institute
Sat 2nd – London, Roundhouse
Thu 7th – Cardiff, Tramshed
Fri 8th – Bristol, Academy
Sat 9th – Nottingham, Rock City
Sun 10th – Glasgow, SWG3
Fri 15th – Southampton, Guildhall
Fri 22nd – Sheffield, Corporation
Sat 23rd – Newcastle, Uni Students’ Union
Fri 29th – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
Sat 30th – Manchester, Academy
Sun 31st – Norwich, UEA
Also Check Out: Blacklite District breaks the cycle of addiction on “Live Another Day” (premiere)