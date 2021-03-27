Skindred Shares Previously Unreleased Acoustic Track “Struggle”

Home News Kyle Cravens March 27th, 2021 - 10:08 PM

Welsh heavy metal band Skindred have revealed a previously unreleased track, “Struggle.” An acoustic song that is ascetically stripped bare of the raucous that populates the rest of the group recorded output. It follows the release of “It’s A Crime”, a rare cut and only previously released on the Japanese version of 2007’s Roots Rock Riot.

“Struggle” magnifies the songwriting prowess within Skindred’s identity. It’s full of quiet power and fraught with wistful countermelodies. There is a definite, erudite buildup in the track, as vocalist Benji Webbe tactfully manages his emotional values in his singing, knowing when to ease out of a chorus or ignite the burners during the songs conclusion.

Drummer Arya Goggin comments via a press statement, “The song ‘Struggle’, to me at least conveys a message of hope when your in the battle for love. We have all been there and sometimes we win and sometimes we lose. ‘Struggle’ is about keeping on with the fight as it will be worth it in the end. Life is sometimes a struggle and this year it has really highlighted that. To me it’s as important today as it was when we wrote it over 15 years ago. I’m so pleased it’s getting the chance to be heard and hopefully people will draw a positive message from it.”

For more on Skindred, check out their effort to bring attention to struggling UK independent music venues by signing international deal with Earache Records in different venues.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat