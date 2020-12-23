Dub Trio Cover Ini Kamoze’s Reggae Classic “Them Thing Deh Dub” Featuring Benji Webbe Of Skindred

Home News Ariel King December 23rd, 2020 - 8:17 PM

Dub Trio have shared a cover of Ini Kamoze’s “Them Thing Deh Dub,” with the group bringing in Skinred’s Benji Webbe. The track incorporates a classic reggae sound filled with soft tropical beats and deep bass.

“Them Thing Deh Dub” features wavy vocals and flowing reggae sounds, the track bringing a tropical feel. Dub Trio and Webbe stick close to the original while modernizing the production and instrumentation. The cover also brings a deeper sound from the original, the bass at a lower tune.

“We’re putting this song out for the love of it,” bassist Stu Brooks said in a press statement. “We knew we wanted to do a track that paid homage to our fore-fathers of reggae and dub, rhythm section greatness, Sly & Robbie. They have been an endless source of inspiration to us as a band from the beginning. So, as helicopters swarmed over Hollywood during BLM protests, my wife and I felt compelled to finally break quarantine. As we approached Hollywood and Vine to join in solidarity with the protesters, ‘Them Thing Deh’ happened to be the soundtrack in my headphones.”

“Feeling the anger we share with the BLM movement, the lyric ‘got to keep your cool’ really spoke to me as I could feel the tension in the air,” Brooks said in a press statement. “That week, we quickly put the rhythm tracks together, recording from 3 different states, with the help of Roger Rivas on organ and keys and hit up our old friend, legend Benji Webbe from the UK band, Skindred. Benji is the ultimate genre-masher, soulfully clashing metal, reggae, punk, dub, dancehall… all the sh*t we love!”

Dub Trio released their most recent single, The Shape of Dub to Come, in 2019. The album included the singles “Fought The Line” with Troy Sanders of Mastodon and “World of Inconvenience” featuring Melvins’ King Buzzo.