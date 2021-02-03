Skindred Share New Lyric Video for Rare Roots Rock Riot Japanese Release-Only Track “It’s A Crime”

Home News Adam Benavides February 3rd, 2021 - 9:13 PM

Welsh heavy metal rockers Skindred have released a new lyric video for their rare, fan-favorite track “It’s a Crime,” which was originally recorded as a rare cut from the Japanese-released version of the group’s hit album Roots Rock Riot. The band is reissuing the album thirteen years after its initial release, making “It’s a Crime” available outside of Japan for the first time ever. The album is currently available for pre-order and will be officially released later this year on Friday, April 23.

“It’s a Crime” sees Skindred at their metal, ska, punk and hard-rock best as jazzy guitars and up-tempo drums trash behind singer Benji Webbe’s signature vocals. After melodic and pop-punk verses, the band kicks into its a more metal- and heavy-sound chorus, complete with screams and quick guitar cuts. The sound is certainly reminiscent of the group’s earlier material and their passionate fans are certain to be thrilled with the release.

Discussing the inspiration behind the track, Webbe explains the song was really born from his hometown in Wales. “I live in a neighborhood (Newport, Wales) where back in the day, a lot of people were working hard and getting ripped off in life,” explains Webbe. “And then theres other ones that who are just hustling and selling this and selling that and it’s just a crime that hardworking people don’t get what the thieves/criminals get.”

According to a press releasee, the re-issue of Roots Rock Riot will be available on vinyl for the first time along with CD, featuring “rare cuts and previously unheard music.” In addition to the track list of the original release, the LP version of the album will be complete with a 7” vinyl of two exclusive tracks: “It’s A Crime” and “Struggle,” which was also never released. The CD version meanwhile will also include both of those tracks along with an acoustic version of “Destroy The Dance Floor.”

The re-release will also be accompanied by exclusive merchandise pre-order bundles, which include three 12” vinyl color variants (Transparent Orange, Transparent Green and a special 3-color Red, Yellow & Green), a t-shirt and a turntable slipmat–all of of which feature a classic design from the original Roots Rock Riot release.

Skindred originally released Roots Rock Riot in 2007 as the follow-up to their debut full-length studio album Babylon in 2002. The band is celebrating the re-issue with a 16-date trek across the UK this fall, kicking off September 23rd in Cambridge and closing on Halloween Day in Norwich.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat