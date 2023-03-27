Madonna Announces Nashville Trans Rights Benefit Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard March 27th, 2023 - 2:35 PM

According to pitchfork.com artist Madonna announced a benefit concert in Nashville, which follows the commotion against Tennessee’s new law which criminalizes drag performances in public places and anywhere children are present. Bob the Drag Queen will be joining Madonna for the concert.

The concert will be on December 22 at Bridgestone Arena, with the anti-drag law taking effect on April 1. In the press release Madonna briefly discusses her decision to bring the concert to Nashville.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Along with the Nashville show, Madonna has added seven new dates to The Celebration Tour, which includes shows in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento, along with a second show in Phoenix and a third show in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Earlier this month artists Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell and more performed at Love Rising, which is benefit concert that raised money for multiple LGBTQIA+ organizations. Also rock band Yo La Tengo made their own protest at the Basement East, when band member Ira Kaplan wore a dress, wig, and makeup for the performance.