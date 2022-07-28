Madonna Directing Her Own Biopic: ‘So Misogynistic Men Can’t’

Madonna has announced that she will be helming the director’s seat of her long-awaited biopic. According to Collider, Madonna revealed in a recent interview that she would be taking on the directing duties, saying, “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.”

The film was previously announced to star Julia Garner as the Material Girl herself. Madonna has also previously revealed that she will share writing duties on the biopic with noted screenwriter Diablo Cody (known for eclectic films such as Juno, Jennifer’s Body, and the 2013 reboot Evil Dead).

Madonna has been a pop culture institution for decades now. In addition to her biopic, she’ll be portrayed on screen in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story by Evan Rachel Wood. She also previously sparked speculation about Julia Fox portraying her in the film, before settling on Julia Garner.