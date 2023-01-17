Madonna Announces Summer/Fall 2023 North America and Europe Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 12:39 PM

According to pitchfork.com today artist Madonna has released the dates for her upcoming Celebration Tour which will include performances in North America and Europe starting this July. In light of the announced tour, Madonna released a announcement video on Youtube which is directed by Nuno Xico. The video plays on Madonna‘s 1991 documentary Truth or Dare.

In the video, Lil Wayne, Eric André, Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Diplo, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and more join Madonna for a dinner party where Amy Schumer dares the singer to plot a tour about Madonna’s career.

Bob the Drag Queen, who also stars in the video, will be opening for Madonna at each concert. In a press release, Madonna mentions how determined she is to put on a great show for her fans.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

Celebration Tour Dates

7-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

7-18 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7-22 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

7-25 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7-27 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

7-30 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8-02 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8-05 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

8-07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

8-09 Chicago, IL – United Center

8-13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

8-19 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell

8-23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8-24 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8-30 Boston, MA – TD Garden

9-02 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

9-05 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

9-07 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9-09 Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

9-13 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9-18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9-21 Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

9-27 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

10-04 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10-07 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10-14 London, England – The O2

10-21 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10-25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

10-28 Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2

11-01 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

11-06 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

11-12 Paris, France – Accor Arena

11-13 Paris, France – Accor Arena

11-15 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

11-23 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

11-28 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

12-01 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time on Madonna.com