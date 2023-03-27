Andrew Bird Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 27th, 2023 - 4:59 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Today artist Andrew Bird has announced more than a dozen new North American dates for his upcoming Inside Problems Tour 2023. Beginning with a headline set at Big Ears Festival this Friday, the cross-country run has now been extended from spring to summer, including a stop in Los Angeles.

Plus the artist will be visiting several amphitheaters throughout the West Coast and more before throwing the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians vs Seattle Mariners baseball game on April 8.

Alongside the kickoff of his North American tour this week, Bird celebrates the physical release of I felt a Funeral, in my Brain, which is a reimagining of Emily Dickinson’s classic poem featuring Phoebe Bridgers. Pre-order the limited edition 7″ vinyl, available at retail this Friday at https://linktr.ee/andrewbird.

Also on the heels of international tour dates in the UK and Australia earlier and last month, Bird has shared a new solo set of “Make a Picture,” “Never Fall Apart” and “Sisyphus” for The Independent.

Tickets for Inside Problems Tour 2023 go on sale this Friday at 10a.m. local time, with pre-sales beginning at 10a.m. local time this Wednesday. For more more information visit www.andrewbird.net

Inside Problems Tour Dates 2023

3/30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel*

3/31 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

4/1 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall*

4/3 – Richmond, VA – The National*

4/4 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall* %

4/5 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee*

4/7 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

4/8 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre*

4/9 – Toronto, ON – History* !

4/11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre* !

4/12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Hall* !

4/13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall* !

7/20 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriets #

7/21 – Los Angeles, CA – TBA #

7/22 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater #

7/23 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Summer Sessions at Silverado #

7/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

7/26 – Vancouver, BC – The Centre for Performing Arts #

7/28 – Calgary, AB – TBA

7/30 – Evanston, IL – Out of SPACE #

8/1 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm #

8/2 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater #

8/3 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center #

8/4 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua #

8/5 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua #

* w/ Ted Poor

% w/ Joan Shelley

! w/ Madison Cunningham

# w/ Uwade