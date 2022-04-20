Andrew Bird Announces New Album Inside Problems; Shares New Single “Underlands” and Inside Problem Short Film

“Underlands” is a chill, six minute groove guided by an interpolation of Otis Redding’s “Try A Little Tenderness”. The images pared with the official audio feature a cut out of Bird with a large moon replacing his head bouncing around the screen. The bridge slows the tempo, inserting sad strings and a spiraling musical interlude reminiscent of a 1950’s movie before picking back up with the juxtaposing jovial line, “Stars don’t owe you anything.”

As a teaser to his full-length release, Bird released a short film with the same title as his upcoming album, “Inside Problems.” Amassing over 7,000 views on YouTube the first day of its release, Bird’s short film features him alone moving around a screen of neutral colors as he performs a voice over monologue cut with soft, melodramatic instrumental interludes.

He starts the monologue with these opening words: “Well, in the way I figure there’s two types of problems in this world, inside problems and outside problems. And it’s all happening inside, no one is privy to it. I’m really confused, but ‘I’m really confused’ doesn’t make a very good chorus.” About 4 minutes into the video, a rope appears from the top of the screen and Bird’s thoughts take a dark turn as he talks about “a young adventurer, who’s curious what’s going on inside them and decides to perform surgery on himself.” This video hints at what fans can expect from the upcoming album, a deep dive into the dark thoughts of the mind from the viewpoint of a musician.

Check out the “Inside Problems” short film below: