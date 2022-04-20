Andrew Bird Announces New Album Inside Problems; Shares New Single “Underlands” and Inside Problem Short Film

He starts the monologue with these opening words: “Well, in the way I figure there’s two types of problems in this world, inside problems and outside problems. And it’s all happening inside, no one is privy to it. I’m really confused, but ‘I’m really confused’ doesn’t make a very good chorus.” About 4 minutes into the video, a rope appears from the top of the screen and Bird’s thoughts take a dark turn as he talks about “a young adventurer, who’s curious what’s going on inside them and decides to perform surgery on himself.” This video hints at what fans can expect from the upcoming album, a deep dive into the dark thoughts of the mind from the viewpoint of a musician.
Check out the “Inside Problems” short film below:
02 Lone Didion
03 Fixed Positions
04 Inside Problems
05 The Night Before Your Birthday
06 Make a Picture
07 Atomized
08 Faithless Ghost
09 Eight
10 Stop n’ Shop
11 Never Fall Apart