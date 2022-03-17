Andrew Bird Shares Upbeat New Single “Atomized”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 11:37 PM

Andrew Bird has shared a new single – his first of 2022. “Atomized” was accompanied by a music video.

Throughout the music video, Bird constantly walks the line between black and white, light and dark. While being pursued by another version of himself to the melodic violin tune of the track, Bird notices that his mind and body have begun to operate separately. Even through this realization, the song’s rhythm remains steady.

“Atomized” represents the mind and body’s connection, and their ability to not only work together, but also apart. Bird finds inspiration in embracing the natural flow of the often conflicting duo.

“It’s not just a society that is getting atomized but the self that is being broken apart and scattered,” Bird says.

The indie singer, who has released 16 studio albums since 1996, recently unveiled the dates for his 2022 tour . Beginning June 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, Bird will travel through cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Aspen, Cary, Vienna, New York, New Haven, Cincinnatti, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Chicago and more before concluding the tour on August 13 in Minneapolis.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried