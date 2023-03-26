Spirit Adrift Announces New Album Ghost At The Gallows for August 2023 Release and Share New Song “Death Won’t Stop Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com heavy metal band Spirit Adrift have announced their new album Ghost At The Gallows will be released on August 18 Century Media. The album is engineered and co-produced by Sanford Parker and Jeff Henson, along with bandleader Nate Garrett.

In the article Garrett describes what it is like to create Ghost At The Gallows.

“Subconsciously, each album I do tends to have a theme or make a point. I didn’t realize it when I was writing, but the new album seems to encapsulate the grieving process. I realized when I was done with it that lyrically all the stages of grief are present.”

The frontman adds, “It’s a way to mourn, it’s a way to grieve, to take painful things that happen in our lives and make something powerful and positive out of it. That’s been the goal with this band from day one.”

In light of announcing the upcoming release of their album, Spirit Adrift have shared their latest tune “Death Won’t Stop Me” and as a whole, the composition is amazing due to how the instrumentation captures the feeling of wanting to carry on while battling the never ending darkness.

Plus the vocal performance is well done because Garrett’s voice is filled with powerful emotions people can relate and in ways the singer is making a positive impact due to how his vocal performance can speak for those who are dealing with their own darkness.

Ghost At The Gallows Tracklist

Give Her To The River Barn Burner Hanged Man’s Revenge These Two Hands Death Won’t Stop Me I Shall Return Siren Of The South Ghost At The Gallows