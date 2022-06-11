Tattoo The Earth Festival Adds Spirit Adrift, Crowbar, Terror And More To 2022 Lineup

Home News Mohammad Halim June 11th, 2022 - 11:08 AM

The heavy metal and rock & roll music festival of the year is finally back after a 20 year hibernation! This time, however, the festival will be returning as a one day event. But, before fans let go of any hope, the Tattoo The Earth festival will feature some of the countries hottest heavy metal and rock enthusiasts, including heavy metal band Anthrax and Black Label Society- both will be headlining the event at the Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts on August 27.

The whole list contains a wide variety of artists. The second wave, according to LoudWire, are none other than Bleeding Through, Crowbar, Overcast, Spirit Adrift, Terror, The Red Chord, Within the Ruins, Hatebreed, At the Gates, Municipal Waste and Enforced. Tattoo The Earth festival is still relatively new to the metal/rock & roll fanbase. The last Tattoo The Earth festival was held 20 years ago. The event held on from August 2 to October 14. The headliners had classic and iconic names such as the world famous Slipknot, Cool Chamber, Seven Dust and Hayer.

The Palladium in Worcester, while bringing fans their rock & roll and metal icons, is also hosting a “Tattoo Village” hosted by the tattoo shop in Massachusetts, Zara Ink. On top of that, the event will also have body piercings, body painting, contests, art events, and more. There will also be food trucks and a “Bacon & Bourbon” tent. You can get your tickets on sale here!

In other news, check out our review for Black Label Society’s newest track “You Made Me Want To Live”.